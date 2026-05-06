North Tawton Town Council agreed to consult nearby residents on a proposal to change parking arrangements in The Square at a meeting on April 30.
Councillors resolved to ask residents living in the centre of the town for their thoughts on the possibility of introducing new measures to manage parking in the area. These could include time-limited parking, a pay-and-display system in the council car park or new parking bays in The Square.
The proposal has proved divisive, with supporters arguing that limited parking in the town centre has negatively affected local businesses. However, opponents have said that there is a frequent turnover of spaces and that the measures could cause parking difficulties for residents living on The Square.
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