Hundreds gathered in Simmons Park on Sunday (April 26) to enjoy the sunny weather and a range of family activities at the town’s St George’s Day celebration.
Organised by Okehampton Town Council and the Okehampton BID, the event ran from 10am to 4pm and included Morris dancing, a variety of bands, a medieval sword school and falconry demonstration. To the delight of the crowd, there was even a re-enactment of St George slaying the dragon and rescuing the carnival princess.
The Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) hosted family sports activities throughout the day, alongside pop-up stalls, face-painting, a bouncy castle and woodturning and hand-spinning yarn demonstrations.
St George is the patron saint of England and his feast day is celebrated on April 23.
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