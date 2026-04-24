A plucky singer is determined to take to the stage in Okehampton, despite the handicap of breaking her arm.
Yvette Andrewartha will be keeping calm and carrying on when she joins fellow musicians at a concert on the pews in St James Chapel, on St James St, Okehampton.
A spokesman for the concert organiser the Cottles Club, said: “Yvette broke her arm on Tuesday (April 23) but as a real trooper she’s going ahead with the gig anyway following a successful rehearsal session on Thursday. It would be wonderful if you could support her.”
Yvette is a Devon based jazz vocalist with a passion for bringing the Great American Songbook to life. She will join Martin Jenkins (keyboards) and Nidge Wayne (saxophone) to give lyrical and melodic renditions of great jazz classics in the historic building.
Yvette will perform swing, ballad and bossa (samba and jazz blend) numbers, as sung by Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, Doris Day, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Diane Krall, Liane Carroll, Jamie Callum and Michael Bublé. Yvette’s voice has been described as contraltos with warm, husky tones.
Martin has played on the South West jazz circuit in various musical combos over the last 20 years. He is currently performing regularly with the Neil Burns Organ Trio. Martin has also worked with Tommaso Starace, Tina May, Gareth Lockrane, Zoe Francis, Charlie Jones, David Rhodes, David “Pic” Conley and the late guitarist Frank Evans.
Nigel has played locally with a variety of jazz blues and soul bands over the last 25 years. His style crosses between big band funk soul and melodic jazz. He currently plays with Moor Jazz, Jive Junction and TNT Blues Collective, as well as regular solo gigs across the South West.
Further details on the Cottles Club website: https://www.thecottlesclub.co.uk/ or email: [email protected]
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