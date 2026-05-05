But Admiral has now admitted the claim was initially refused after delays in its weather-tracking system meant the correct conditions were not identified at the time. The insurance company told this newspaper that when Mr Kalli first made his claim, the weather-monitoring software had not registered a storm in the area. Later in the day, the program updated to show that Okehampton had experienced winds of up to 52mph, hitting the threshold for a storm claim. A supplier was then called out to inspect and validate the damage but initially raised concerns that the outbuilding was not covered.