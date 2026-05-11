A temporary traffic restriction order (TTRO) for a section of Crediton Road will be in place from May 27-31 while Devon Highways carries out surface dressing work.
Approximately 500-600 metres of road between the Link Road roundabout and opposite the Long Barton Road play area will be closed for a few hours on one day between May 27 and 31 while workers repair the road surface. The TTRO will be in place for several days to allow for adverse weather, as conditions must be warm and dry for the resurfacing to proceed.
Pedestrian access will not be affected, and emergency vehicle access will also be maintained. There is expected to be minimal disruption to residents.
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