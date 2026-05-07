However, this news has caused some consternation in Okehampton as LINK had previously rejected a bid for a banking hub in the town and instead recommended assisted counter service at the Post Office branch. LINK argued that a banking hub was unnecessary as the Post Office was capable of meeting residents’ banking demands. Residents are now questioning LINK’s decision to recommend a banking hub in Launceston, noting that Launceston already has a Post Office that could provide banking services.