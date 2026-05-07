Ten years of play and storytelling to grow youngsters’ faith was celebrated at a Tavistock church.
More than 120 people of all ages, ranging in age from six weeks to 80-plus came together on Wednesday, May 6 to celebrate St Eustachius’ Church Messy Church’s tenth birthday.
Messy church is a concept used by many faiths to make religions more accessible from an early age.
Rev Chris Hardwick, who had the original idea to start Messy Church over ten years ago, was special guest and the group received messages from past curates the Rev Steven Martin and the Rev Rosie Illingworth.
The children took part in a short service led by current vicar Rev Matt Godfrey, followed by a craft session in St Eustachius’ Church to make party hats and decorations. They were then offered a barbecue in the church grounds to round off the event.
Sarah Pendle, Messy Church organiser, said: “Many families have been coming to messy church since the very beginning and have encouraged their friends to come too.
“We have an amazing messy church team of cooks, meeters and greeters and ‘crafty’ helpers.
“Messy church values are about being Christ-centred, for all ages, based on creativity, hospitality and celebration. It’s a very different type of ministry than the normal activities – busy, lively and interactive, but with God at the centre of our own busy and often messy lives.”
Most recently, the organisers have been running a messy church pilot project, ‘Messy Momentum’, funded and supported by the national messy church organisation.
Sarah explained: “The aim is to help children and young people aged over nine years continue to grow in faith at what can be a difficult time in their lives.”
St Eustachius’ Church Messy Church meets on the first Wednesday of the month for worship, hospitality, activities and a hot meal.
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