A film about a woman campaigning against sea pollution is having its Tavistock premiere in the town’s library.
‘Jo in the Water’ follows the journey of Exmouth sea swimmer Jo Bateman, who is taking legal action against South West Water (SWW) over the amount of sewage dumped into the water along the Devon coast.
The screening takes place Tavistock Library at 7.15pm on Wednesday, June 3. This is part of the ‘Climate, Cake and Conversation’ bi-monthly programme which the library runs with the environmental group Transition Tavistock.
The film tells how sea swimming has always been Jo Bateman’s sanctuary, until sewage spills spoils the South West coastal waters the retired physiotherapist loves.
The film shows how she takes on South West Water (SWW) in a battle to protect the sea from sewage pollution.
The makers of the documentary, Fair View Films and Fabian’s Films, say their film exposes the ‘dire state of our water system and ask ‘who will stand up for our right to swim in clean natural waters, for the species and communities that rely upon them?’.
Producer Phil Webb said the film, made in partnership with charities Surfers Against Sewage and River Action, had been brought to life by "Jo's courage".
He said the film aimed to inspire and encourage people to take action locally themselves about water pollution: “Jo in the Water is a powerful, emotional feature-length documentary film. It is not just about water pollution; it is about connection to nature.”
Director Pip Piper said: “Jo’s courage will inspire, her struggle will enrage and her love for the sea will remind us all of what we stand to lose if we do not act now.”
SWW says it has long-term improvement plans for its network which include what it called one of "the UK's largest environmental investment programmes".
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