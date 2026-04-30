The NHS is encouraging eligible women to its invitation-only breast screening programme currently operating in Tavistock.
Residents aged between 50-71 and registered with a GP practice in Tavistock are being invited to the mobile breast screening service operating in Morrisons car park until next August.
The West Devon and East Cornwall Breast Screening Service is sending postal invitations to those eligible to attend the unit.
An NHS spokesman said: “Breast screening is quick, free, and could save your life, taking a little time for yourself now is a really important step in looking after your health.
“It’s important to keep up to date with breast screening every three years, even when you have no concerns, signs or symptoms. Breast mammograms can detect early changes in the breast that are impossible to see or feel.”
Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in the UK with one woman diagnosed every ten minutes.
Breast screening nurse Kayleigh Davenport said: “One woman in seven in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
“Breast screening aims to catch these cancers early when treatment is the most effective.
“The majority of the ladies we meet actually say it wasn't as bad as they were expecting the experience might be.
“I would urge anyone who is overdue or who never attended, to prioritise their health not just for themselves but also for their loved ones. Breast screening really does save lives"
Anyone wanting know more is asked to call into the breast screening service on 01752 431652.
Those aged over 71 who wish to continue their breast screening can also book via the same number.
The local service is coordinated through the Primrose Breast Screening Unit in Derriford Hospital. Women can be invited to have their mammogram at the Primrose Unit, while the Tavistock unit also screens Horrabridge and Yelverton attendees.
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