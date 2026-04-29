Plans are under way for a special event in Tavistock to celebrate and recognise the town’s volunteers, with organisers keen to ensure no individual or group is overlooked.
West Devon Community and Voluntary Services (CVS) is working alongside the mayor of Tavistock, Cllr Steve Hipsey, to deliver Tavi Thanks – an afternoon event dedicated to honouring the people who give their time, energy and kindness to support their community.
Cllr Hipsey, who will address attendees as part of the afternoon, says the event is about publicly acknowledging the often behind-the-scenes work that keeps community activity thriving.
“The celebration aims to say a heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers whose efforts support community groups, strengthen local connections and help make Tavistock such a welcoming place to live,” he said.
The event at Tavistock Town Hall will include light refreshments, the presentation of badges and Certificates of Appreciation and a speech by the mayor recognising the outstanding contribution of volunteers across the town.
West Devon CVS has contacted volunteer-involving organisations in Tavistock directly. However, it is now urging any groups or individuals who may not have been contacted to get in touch.
“We don’t want to miss a single Tavistock volunteer,” said Dawn Todd, community engagement coordinator with West Devon CVS.
“We compiled a list of all the groups we know in Tavistock town who are supported by volunteers and have sent them an email about the event. But we also know there are lots of individuals who volunteer their time outside of organised groups, and we’re urging those people to contact us, so their work can be recognised too.”
West Devon CVS is asking organisations that work with volunteers to check their inboxes for details of the Tavi Thanks event.
Anyone who believes their group has not received an invitation, or who knows an individual who volunteers informally or independently, is encouraged to make contact.
Those with information are asked to email [email protected] as soon as possible, to ensure every volunteer in Tavistock has the opportunity to be recognised as part of the celebration.
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