Fears of late night disturbances and for the safety of customers after dark have caused councillors to object to a pub’s extended hours plan.
Wetherspoon has requested a variation to its premises licence at The Queen’s Head on West Street, in Tavistock, to extend opening hours, and late-night food and alcohol availability.
However, Tavistock Town Councils’s planning committee meeting on Monday, April 20 agreed to object to the application.
Councillors heard concerns that the late opening could cause a public nuisance with customers leaving the premises late at night, especially in the absence of a police presence at the later hours of midnight and 1am.
The problem of noise could be exacerbated by the limited availability of taxis, which could mean groups hanging around the town centre long than normal, the meeting was told.
More people could also be affected as the town centre is increasingly being occupied by new flats converted from vacated commercial properties, such as offices and above shops and former banks.
Councillors were also worried about public safety because of inadequate street lighting off the main road, creating potential safety risks for drinkers and diners leaving the Queen’s Head late.
The application proposes changes to its current Thursday to Saturday conditions on the licence, which, if approved, could see the pub’s opening hours extended from 7am-1.30am, with late-night refreshment available between 11am and 1am, and alcohol served on and off the premises between 9am and 1am.
The pub is currently open from 7am to midnight from Thursdays to Saturday and serves food until 11pm.
The town council has been consulted by West Devon Borough Council, as the licensing authority, on the application.
The borough council will make a final decision at a later date. Public consultation ended on Tuesday, April 28.
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