Don’t miss the boat - catch the Mariners Away shanty group in Okehampton and support a hedgehog rescue service.

Mariners Away are setting sail for a good cause in aid of Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue

Founded in 2018 by Pam Pemberton, the volunteer-led rescue in Okehampton, cares for sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs, the only dedicated centre of its kind in West Devon.

Expect an evening of rousing sea shanties, laughter and good company - a feel-good atmosphere on Friday, May 15, From 7.00pm (two full sets and interval) at the Octagon Theatre, Okehampton Community College Creative Arts, Okehampton, EX20 1PW (Entrance via Simmons Park car park), what3words /// bombshell.firms.palaces.