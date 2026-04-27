Pictured above (left to right) are Jan Horrell and Denise Gatley from Tavistock Library, Mrs Lynne Vachon (Mayoress of West Devon); Cllr Neal Davey and Mrs Libby Davey (Mayor and Mayoress of Tiverton); Mrs Cathy Hipsey (Mayoress of Tavistock); Cllr Anne Johnson (Deputy Mayor of Tavistock); Cllr Steve Hipsey (Mayor of Tavistock); Cllr Paul Vachon (Mayor of West Devon); Sir Geoffrey Cox (MP for Torridge & Tavistock); Peter Jones (Stannary Brass Band); Lady Jeanie Cox (wife of Sir Geoffrey); Sarah Jones (wife of Peter Jones) and the Rev Matthew Godfrey and Mrs Jo Godfrey (St Eustachius’ Church, Tavistock).