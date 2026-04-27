Tavistock ‘s annual civic ball celebrated public service and raised nearly £700 for the town library.
The ball took place in the town hall and was hosted by Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey and attended by prominent members of public life on Friday, April 24.
The ball is a traditional event which was attended by 120 guests who included West Devon mayors, Tavistock librarians, an MP and others.
The event usually acts as a fundraiser for the mayor’s chosen charity for that year, which was Tavistock Library this year. The ball raised £685 which will help refurbish the children’s section of the library.
Pictured above (left to right) are Jan Horrell and Denise Gatley from Tavistock Library, Mrs Lynne Vachon (Mayoress of West Devon); Cllr Neal Davey and Mrs Libby Davey (Mayor and Mayoress of Tiverton); Mrs Cathy Hipsey (Mayoress of Tavistock); Cllr Anne Johnson (Deputy Mayor of Tavistock); Cllr Steve Hipsey (Mayor of Tavistock); Cllr Paul Vachon (Mayor of West Devon); Sir Geoffrey Cox (MP for Torridge & Tavistock); Peter Jones (Stannary Brass Band); Lady Jeanie Cox (wife of Sir Geoffrey); Sarah Jones (wife of Peter Jones) and the Rev Matthew Godfrey and Mrs Jo Godfrey (St Eustachius’ Church, Tavistock).
Catering was provided by Four Elements Catering from Plymouth. Dance and ambient music was provided by singer Alison Moyna and Jonathan Banyard as DJ Banny.
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