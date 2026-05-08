The application states: “The proposed use is considered to be acceptable, particularly bearing in mind the fact that there are a number of holiday accommodation uses in the town centre and along Plymouth Road... the site is well connected to the town centre and is accessible by foot, cycle, car and public transport. The proposal will also support the local shops, restaurants and pubs in the town centre. The proposal will boost the night-time economy. In light of this, the proposed development is considered acceptable.”