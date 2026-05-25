Rail campaigners are keeping a footpath on a former track clear as they team with a national pressure group.
TaviRail, which is campaigning to restore the Tavistock to Bere Alston line and onward to Plymouth, is clearing the route of foliage to support walkers and their own cause.
The group is preparing a business case for the project to persuade the government of the financial case for support. The rail fans suffered a setback when funding, previously promised by former PM Boris Johnson, was cancelled by the current government.
However, since then the campaigners have been fighting back and reinforcing their case that the line is important for environmental and economic reasons.
They have teamed up with Devon and Cornwall Rail Future (part of a national movement) and hope involving the community in the path clearance helps to keep the campaign in the public eye and to recruit new supporters.
Richard Searight, TaviRail chair, said: “We need to keep the footpath to the Shillamill Viaduct open. First, it is a lovely walk and a wonderful facility for the people living in the surrounding estates. Secondly, we constantly need to remind the authorities that we have a railway trackbed coming into Tavistock.
“Its restoration was promised by the last government, but so far, this government seems to have completely forgotten about it. Keeping the path open is a way to keep them constantly aware that this crucial facility must be restored to Tavistock.”
One of the benefits of a reinstated track would be the reduction in traffic on the overburdened A386 to Plymouth, especially as Plymouth faces expansion with thousands of new workers needed to support £4 billion of defence spending into Devonport.
Richard added: “A rail link is absolutely essential for Tavistock; we should never have been cut off in the way we were. Much of our town would benefit
“Keeping the path clear will be an enormous aid to the business plan currently being prepared. Experts will need access to the trackbed to complete their assessments, which they won't be able to do if it is left to become a jungle."
Richard will be out clearing the path every Saturday morning at 10.30am with his secateurs: “Anyone who would like to join would be welcome. I may even have a few spare snippers if needed.”
TavyRail is newly afflicted to RailFuture and immediately joined a route-checking on the trackbed between Callington Road and Shillamill viaduct
Railfuture is the UK’s leading independent campaign organisation advocating for a larger, better railway for both passengers and freight.
Run entirely by volunteers, they push for the reopening of closed lines and stations, improved accessibility, reduced environmental impact through modal shift, and reliable, affordable services.
They influence transport policy and hold the industry and government accountable.
Taking part in the path working party were: Alan Clark and Tim Steer (secretary and chair, respectively, of Devon and Cornwall branch of Rail Future); Anne Johnson (Mayor of Tavistock and vice chair of TavyRail), Richard Searight and Simon Earland (chair and treasurer, respectively, of TavyRail).
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