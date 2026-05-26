Green-fingered traders made Tavistock’s Country Garden Show a blooming success at the weekend.
The two-day event in Tavistock Pannier Market blossomed with a huge array of plants for sale and a traders’ competition which rewarded the most creative and imaginative garden displays.
New town mayor Cllr Anne Johnson officially opened the two-day show on Sunday, May 24, and presented the Mayor’s Choice Award for Best Show Garden and other awards.
Tavistock high street business Leaf and Stone won the best show award while fellow show entrants received certificates including Rusty Relics, Sarracenia Nurseries (specialising in insect-capturing plants), Tamar Valley Garden Nursery and Mike's Hostas.
Philip King, of Rusty Relics, spent 200 hours designing and drawing and producing his metal garden sculptures of dinosaurs to create ‘Taviassic Park’ and held a competition to name his large T-Rex model for a chance to win a real ammonite fossil and fossil hunting excavation kit.
The garden show had added support attractions on Bank Holiday Monday, in the Guildhall area with live music throughout the day. Billy’s Farm entertained with a pop-up live animal experience along with the birds of prey display from Westcountry Falconry.
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