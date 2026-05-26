Green-fingered traders made Tavistock’s Country Garden Show a blooming success at the weekend.

The two-day event in Tavistock Pannier Market blossomed with a huge array of plants for sale and a traders’ competition which rewarded the most creative and imaginative garden displays.

New town mayor Cllr Anne Johnson officially opened the two-day show on Sunday, May 24, and presented the Mayor’s Choice Award for Best Show Garden and other awards.

Tavistock high street business Leaf and Stone won the best show award while fellow show entrants received certificates including Rusty Relics, Sarracenia Nurseries (specialising in insect-capturing plants), Tamar Valley Garden Nursery and Mike's Hostas.

Philip King, of Rusty Relics, spent 200 hours designing and drawing and producing his metal garden sculptures of dinosaurs to create ‘Taviassic Park’ and held a competition to name his large T-Rex model for a chance to win a real ammonite fossil and fossil hunting excavation kit.

The garden show had added support attractions on Bank Holiday Monday, in the Guildhall area with live music throughout the day. Billy’s Farm entertained with a pop-up live animal experience along with the birds of prey display from Westcountry Falconry.

Tavistock plant and pottery shop Leaf and Stone receives a green-fingered award from new-elected Mayor Cllr Anne Johnson at Tavistock Country Garden Show in the Pannier Market. Picture Tavistock Town Council.
Tavistock plant and pottery shop Leaf and Stone receives the best in show award from new mayor Cllr Anne Johnson at the show (Tavistock Town Council)
Leaf and Stone is presented with a Tavistock Country Garden Show certificate by newly-elected town Mayor Cllr Anne Johnson in the Pannier Market. Picture by Tavistock Town Council.
Leaf and Stone being presented with a Tavistock Country Garden Show certificate of excellence by new mayor Cllr Anne Johnson (Tavistock Town Council)
Tamar Valley Nursery receives a green-fingered award from new-elected Mayor Cllr Anne Johnson at Tavistock Country Garden Show in the Pannier Market. Picture Tavistock Town Council.
Tamar Valley Garden Nursery receiving a green-fingered award. (Tavistock Town Council)
Philip King, of Rusty Relics, impressed with his dinosaur sculpture garden display at Tavistock Pannier Market Garden Country Show.
Philip King, of Rusty Relics, impressed with his dinosaur sculpture garden display at Tavistock Pannier Market Garden Country Show. (submitted)
Green-fingered awards at Tavistock Country Garden Show.
Sarracenia Nurseries receive an award from Tavistock Town Mayor Cllr Anne Johnson at Tavistock Country Garden Show (Tavistock Town Council)
A green-fingered award is presented by new-elected Mayor Cllr Anne Johnson at Tavistock Country Garden Show in the Pannier Market. Picture Tavistock Town Council.
Mike of Mike’s Hostas is presented with a certificate by mayor r Cllr Anne Johnson at the show (Tavistock Town Council)