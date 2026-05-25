Tavistock volunteer rescuers helped find a vulnerable person on Dartmoor.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock was tasked at about 8pm on Wednesday, May 20, just as low cloud was beginning to worsen visibility.
By coincidence, team members were on their weekly training exercise when the team was called to assist the police in a search for a person deemed to be at high risk.
A team spokesman said: “It was fortunate that the person was not far from where our exercise was taking place, as visibility was rapidly reducing as mist and low cloud moved in.
“Once the the person was spotted, a couple of team members escorted police personnel to the location and the person was left in their care. We then completed our training exercise.”
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