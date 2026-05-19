An author who was famously the voice of an automated customer queuing service familiar in many UK stores, banks and post offices has launched his second thriller in aid of Tavistock Library.
Tavistock businessman turned crime writer Terry Green is touring Devon libraries to mark the publication on Thursday, May 21, of Dangerous Art.
Terry is also known as the voice of ‘Cashier Number Three, please’ and has been dubbed ‘Mr Queue’, having the distinction of having exported the uniquely British habit of queueing to more than 40 different countries.
Long before he took up writing, Terry worked for a company which invented the first automatic queue management service which included a recording of his voice telling customers at which kiosk to get served in banks and shops. The fledgling service took off and was exported worldwide, with Terry usurped by professional voiceover artists.
Terry’s new book is set in the high stakes world of fine art, telling the riveting story of shady dealings and career criminals, of abduction, blackmail and fraud.
He will be introducing Dangerous Art at events locally to support the Crime Writers Association’s National Crime Reading Month throughout June.
His tour includes a free author talk and book signing at Tavistock Library from 2-4pm on Friday, June 26 as part of the library’s programme for National Crime Reading Month.
Other venues include Barnstaple (May 23), Plymouth Central Library (May 30) and June events in Cullompton, Plymstock and Okehampton. Further details and booking information can be obtained by contacting each library individually or by visiting Terry’s website.
Terry’s is also a customer service guru with national accolades and is now behind successful restaurants and pubs. Terry hopes his expertise can benefit his home town’s high street.
National Crime Reading Month is run in collaboration with The Reading Agency. It features events across the UK and Ireland run by libraries, bookshops, book clubs, reading groups, and even museums.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.