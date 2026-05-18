A celebration of Tavistock’s remarkable volunteering spirit filled the town hall at an inaugural event.
A wide range of town organisations gathered for a new event called Tavi Thanks, to present awards to hundreds of volunteers who make the community an especially supportive one.
The gathering was hosted by Tavistock mayor and consort Cllr Steve and Cathy Hipsey, supported by West Devon Community and Voluntary Services (WDCVS).
It proved to be a success, with an unexpectedly large turnout creating a warm, lively and enjoyable atmosphere on Sunday, May 17.
Cllr Hipsey described the response as “totally unexpected and really amazing” reflecting the ‘tremendous enthusiasm” shown by representatives of the town’s volunteer and community groups.
The celebration was organised to recognise and thank the many volunteers whose dedication and generosity help make Tavistock such a strong, caring and vibrant community. Hundreds of volunteers were presented with certificates and newly-designed badges.
Outgoing mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey said: “Volunteers play an essential role in strengthening community spirit and improving the lives of residents across Tavistock.
“The altruism, dedication and kindness shown by so many people who freely give their time to support others, should be praised, particularly at a time when the town’s population continues to grow rapidly.”
It is estimated that there are about 3,000 residents who volunteer regularly across Tavistock, representing about one fifth of the population.
The mayor paid particular tribute to WDCVS for invaluable support in helping organise the event and in contacting groups to ensure maximum representation.
Special thanks were given to WDCVS chief officer Brett Elliott and Dawn Todd, WDCVS community engagement coordinator, for their hard work and commitment in bringing the celebration together.
Brett said: “We were absolutely delighted by the incredible turnout and community spirit shown at this year’s volunteer celebration event in Tavistock.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to recognise the dedication, kindness and hard work of volunteers who make such a positive difference to the community.
“On behalf of organiser Dawn Todd, the mayor and everyone at West Devon CVS, we would like to thank all those who attended, supported and helped make the event such a success. The enthusiasm and commitment shown by our local volunteers continues to demonstrate the strength and compassion of our community.”
Although this was the first event of its kind to be held in Tavistock for many years, its success has raised hopes that similar celebrations, potentially on an even larger scale, may now become a regular feature in the town’s civic calendar.
Dawn said: "It was lovely to see so many groups represented, from those supporting health and wellbeing, to sport, heritage and music. These volunteers are the reason Tavistock is such a strong, supportive community with a thriving cultural scene."
The challenge of tracing and contacting such a wide range of organisations to receive their awards was challenging, reflecting the remarkable breadth of volunteering activity within the town.
Additional thanks were extended to the town hall staff for hosting the event and to Flapjackery for donating refreshments.
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