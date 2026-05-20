Tavistock has a new mayor, with veteran town councillor Cllr Anne Johnson elected as the new leading citizen.
Cllr Johnson will serve for the 2026/27 term and took over from retiring mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey at a mayor-making ceremony in Tavistock Town Council Chamber during the council’s annual meeting on Tuesday, May 19. She has previouslybeen town mayor four times since 2007.
The new mayor has been involved with youth work in the town and surrounding district for more than 40 years, including helping to set up Tavistock Youth Cafe. Cllr Jeff Moody is the new deputy mayor.
Cllr Hipsey, outgoing mayor, presented a cheque for £1,718.13 to Jan Horrell of Tavistock Library at the meeting. The children’s section of the library was Cllr Hipsey’s chosen mayoral charity.
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