Young people are asking the people of Tavistock for help in building a long-awaited new skatepark in the town.
Skateboarding fans have been waiting for years for the outdated metal rink to be replaced as it is wearing out and has been superseded by more exciting and challenging versions, such as the ones in Plymouth.
For this reason, youngsters are keen for their social and sporting needs to be improved in Tavistock.
Now, a crowdfunder has been launched by the TaviSkate group to raise £50,000 to support funding by Tavistock Town Council.
Chloe Georgakis, youth worker, said: “The new rink will be used in partnership with Tavistock Youth Cafe to have special sessions with young people including girls, members of the LGBTQ+ community and those without access to equipment.”
She added: “The most important next step is that through our new crowdfunder, launched this month, we hoped to raise £50,000 towards the building of the multi-use wheeled sports area.
“Reaching this target is a crucial step that can help us unlock additional grant funding from national organisations, as it shows clear evidence of community demand and commitment to the project.
“Businesses and the local community will be able to support the project. We are really keen to hear from other businesses who would like to offer rewards so please get in touch.”
The new park is designed to be fully accessible and cater to all levels of user. The rink has also been designed to be fully accessible for everyone regardless of what type of wheeled machine they ride, including wheelchairs.
It will have plenty of flat ground space for beginners right up to ‘bowls’, ‘ledges’ and ‘quarter-pipes’ for more advanced riders.
The new park will also be more welcoming, with no fencing and the removal of the shelter meeting spot, which has proved a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.
Complaints have been made about the old metal structure being very noisy when used, so, the concrete replacement should be quieter and easier to maintain.
There are a range of rewards, to encourage funding support. Some of the rewards already offered include T-shirts, meals out, swim and gym vouchers, tattoos sessions and long-boards. Supporters can purchase these rewards in exchange for donations.
Trudyscrumptious, the cafe situated in the Meadows, has pledged £500 towards the project. Donors will be permanently thanked through the park's ‘donor-map’, which will be engraved with sponsors’ names.
Meadowlands Leisure Centre has been supporting the project by hosting swim days with sale proceeds donated.
Amber Francis, Meadowlands general manager, said: “We are proud to support the TaviSkate project, which will transform the Meadows into an important hub for health and wellbeing by providing a new all-wheel-access skate park.
“Meadowlands is committed to promoting the wellbeing of people of all ages and abilities in Tavistock, and we are fortunate to have such a wonderful park on our doorstep.
“We hope the Meadows will become a welcoming destination where families can come together, enjoy themselves, and support healthier lifestyles.”
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