A poignant football tournament for youngsters in memory of an inspirational youth coach could be the final event, unless a new organiser is found.
The two-day celebration of Mark Wickett’s life and community footballing legacy took place at Crowndale in Tavistock over the weekend of May 2-3 and was hailed a success.
But the annual event needs a new organiser after Isabelle Williams said it would be her final year running it because of work commitments.
Mark died from motor neurone disease in 2022 after many years as a coach at Tavistock Community Football Club, inspiring hundreds of youngsters, regardless of their ability and ambitions.
He was revered for being much more than a coach, as he also instilled life skills, confidence and emotional resilience in the young players.
Forty-nine teams attended this year’s tournament, from Tavistock, Horrabridge, Plymouth and Okehampton.
Organiser Isabelle said: “This was the fourth year of the Mark Wickett Memorial Tournament and what a success it was.
“All the players, coaches and teams enjoyed the weekend with brilliant attitude and enthusiasm as always.
“I have received some lovely feedback from the referees, managers and spectators on what an enjoyable day they had.
“This tournament was created to be a celebration of a man who was more than just a football coach. The children he taught also learnt respect, valuable life skills, and it was designed to be an enjoyable experience.
“This is the essence I have tried to carry through with this tournament, with focus on respect and fun.”
She added: “Sadly, due to increased work commitments and studies this will be my last tournament, for now anyway. The Tavistock Community FC may try to continue with it if they can find someone to take over the organisation.”
Lee Wickett, Mark’s son, said: “This is where it all began for my dad and the youngsters he coached.
“I cannot thank everyone enough that has played their part in creating, organising, donating and helping my dad's memorial tournament the most perfect nod to the best coach that kids could wish to play for.
“So many local teams were fantastic over the weekend and I'm grateful to them all. Everyone at Tavistock Community FC thank you. That win was for you dad.”
The U8s was won by Horrabridge Blacks with Hunter District the runners up. The U9s was won by Tavistock Blacks with Ivybridge Tigers runners up. The U10s was won by Okehampton Thunder with Okehampton Lightning as runners up. U11s was won by Tavistock Reds, recently coached by Lee Wickett, Mark's son. Plymouth Parkway were very close runners up.
The U12 trophy was won by Horrabridge Juniors, with Okehampton Vipers runners-up.
U13s won by Tavistock won the U13s with Sherford Vale runners-up.
Isabelle thanked tournament sponsors Jewson, Drakes Auctions, The Pantry, Milemead Fisheries, Kaminski Rental and Holiday Properties and Dartprint.
She also thanked the Tavistock Community Football Club committee for supporting and setting up the event, running the barmpot and barbecue and packing down; Tavistock Lions, for loaning a gazebo and helping with parking, and her own family who were a massive help on the day.
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