A North Devon artist has recently gifted one of her paintings to Okehampton’s Inspiration Church in thanks for its support during a difficult period in her life.
In a meeting last week at which she was a guest speaker, Suzanne Fields presented Rev Mike Davies and his wife, Justine, with her painting “Lion of Judah” in recognition of the help the church had given her when she was struggling.
Mike first came into contact with the artist and her husband, Jonathan, when she lived in the Scottish Highlands. She has recently moved to the South West of England. She specialised in surface pattern and textiles at Plymouth University.
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