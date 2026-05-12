Rachel Shaw, the chief executive of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which runs both schools, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their amazing achievements during the Ten Tors weekend. It was truly inspirational to see the determination and enthusiasm of all those taking part as they prepared for the challenge at base camp on Friday. The sense of accomplishment was unmistakable, with smiles and celebrations at the finish line reflecting the resilience and teamwork shown throughout.