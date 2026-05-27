Okehampton’s women’s rugby players are making a final appeal for donations as their fundraiser for the Injured Players Foundation (IPF) is set to close at 2pm today.
The fundraiser will also see the team play in the IPF Women’s Tournament Day on Sunday (May 31) at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium – the home of English rugby – to raise money for the charity, which provides support to rugby players who have sustained a life-changing injury.
So far, the team have smashed their £1,000 target and raised £10K for the charity.
The RFU Injured Players Foundation provides immediate and lifelong support to rugby players in England who have sustained a catastrophic spinal cord injury or acute severe traumatic brain injury while playing the game and funds research to prevent future injuries.
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