Okehampton town councillors re-elected Councillor Richard Colman as Mayor of Okehampton for a second year at yesterday’s Mayoral Award and Mayor Choosing ceremony (May 13).
The event also saw Cllr Laura Bird re-elected as deputy mayor, the presentation of three mayoral awards and the naming of the new mayor’s cadet, Okehampton Army Cadet Lance Corporal Paige Raines. Mayoral Awards were given to outgoing mayor’s cadet Sergeant Felicity Pahdi and Bobby Fortnum, who was awarded posthumously, for her services to the community. Another member of the public who wished to remain anonymous was also awarded for her work in the community.
On taking up the role for the second year, Mayor Richard Colman said: “Last year was a difficult year for Okehampton, with massive disruption due to roadworks that seemed to go on forever, and the fallout from that has been ongoing, affecting the local business community. And just as things are settling down, we end up having the Promise School burn to the ground.
“This, however, has given the people of Okehampton and the wider community the impetus to show their incredible ability to come together and support one another in the most amazing ways. It made me very proud to be a member of this wider community.”
Cllr Colman also announced that his chosen charity for the year was Rock 2 Recovery, which supports members of the armed forces, veterans, their families and members of the funded 999 services who are facing difficulties.
The event was attended by representatives of the community and nearby towns, including West Devon Mayor Cllr Paul Vachon, Okehampton Hamlets Parish Councillor Jan Goffey, and Mayor of Launceston Cllr Nicola Gilbert.
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