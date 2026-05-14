A former moorland visitor centre is to be reopened as a tourist and artists’ attraction after its closure prompted fears it would hit the local economy.
Following the closure of the Princetown Visitor Centre last year for financial reasons, the Duchy of Cornwall has revealed today (Thursday, May 14) that the one-time Duchy Hotel will have a new lease of life.
It is now intended to provide a ‘welcoming new space’ for the local community and visitors to Dartmoor, while supporting local businesses, artists and the wider economy in Princetown.
Businesses feared the closure would hit Princetown hard and turn it into a ‘ghost village’ with the loss of tourists reducing customer numbers and forcing businesses to close.
The latest news has allayed fears, with one business today welcomed the news as “brilliant”.
The former Dartmoor National Park information centre will reopen its doors later this summer as a space for artists, a cafe and an information centre.
Emma Magee, head of communities and nature on Dartmoor at the Duchy of Cornwall, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity for all of us based in Princetown.
“We are very mindful of the important role the centre played in supporting the local community and we have been working hard with our partners to create a solution that we hope will provide a boost to the local economy.”
Forming part of the Duchy’s ongoing commitment to Princetown and wider Dartmoor, the project reflects wider work to support the long-term resilience of the local economy and create spaces that benefit both residents and visitors.
The Duchy added: “We have been working closely with partners to explore how the space could continue to support both the local community and visitors to Dartmoor.
“As part of this, the Duchy will be opening a new long-term space called Gather & Moor.
“Expected to open in July, Gather & Moor will include a visitor information area, a café serving simple, wholesome food using locally sourced ingredients from across Dartmoor and Devon, and a retail area showcasing local makers and products, and flexible workshop and exhibition spaces.
“The Duchy also hopes the space will provide opportunities for local artists, makers and community groups to become involved over time.”
It is planned to offer local artists and craftspeople a free rotational space to showcase and sell their work, alongside demonstrations and workshops throughout the year. The first exhibition will feature a display on Wistman’s Wood in partnership with the Dartmoor Trust.
The centre is currently undergoing a significant internal refurbishment following the closure of the visitor centre in October 2025, including a complete refit of the shop, café, kitchen, visitor information and exhibition spaces.
The Duchy intends to invite local businesses, residents, community groups and partners to a preview event ahead of opening. Further details, including opening dates and programme information, will be shared in due course.
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