A new Tavistock takeaway shop, due to open tomorrow (Thursday, May 21) has come up with a half-baked advert.
The promotional flier, for the edge-of-town Greggs wrongly shows it to be sited on the nearby Lidl site on Plymouth Road.
The mini-bakery outlet is, in fact, on the Morrisons supermarket petrol station site, just down from Lidl.
The mistake has been spotted on the flier posted through housing estates off Plymouth Road and attracted ridicule and debate about the merits of local producers versus national chains.
The takeaway is not the first fast-food national chain to stir emotion in Tavistock. In 2006 MacDonalds in Tavistock was forced to close after ten years’ trading when the company reviewed its operations.
Residents and local trader decided organic veg was the way ahead and celebrated the closure. The town is proud of its image as a destination for culinary delights and homegrown and homemade produce.
Greggs obviously thinks there is a future for fast bakery food such as its famed sausage rolls.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Morrisons, Tavistock tomorrow, operated by our franchise partner, MFG. We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.”
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