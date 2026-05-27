Youngsters have been travelling back in time to enjoy half-term activities in Tavistock.
The Tavistock Heritage Trust Discovery Team organised games and craft sessions for youngsters and their families in the Guildhall court house – all with a Victorian twist.
The children tried traditional Victorian games like skittles and quoits and made their own Victorian hot weather fans.
They also learned weaving and traditional crafts and discovered how children played before tablets, TVs and WiFi ruled the kingdom.
Among the families taking part Leon, eight, and his mum Lucy. Lucy said: “We’re on holiday here staying with my sister and it’s been really fun and interesting. We’ve played tiddlywinks and marble ball and cup.”
Kathryn, eight, and her mum Natalie, on holiday in Okehampton, made a paper fan.
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