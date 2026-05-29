He said he understood the local concerns but the pub was well managed by Jo and Trevor Huckle who had a 30-year history of managing Wetherspoon pubs. This late night offer was not unique in Tavistock as both Jack Chams bar in West Street and The Bedford Hotel already had late night licences, he said.The rationale for having a smoking area at the side of the premises was to avoid people smoking at the front on the street.