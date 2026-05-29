Objections have been raised by councillors to a planning application to convert a landmark former Bedford Estate office into a holiday let.
An application, 0932/26/FUL, has been submitted by a Mr Perryman for a change of use of the vacant Bedford Chambers in Abbey Place with its distinctive crenellations from commercial use to holiday letting.
The Grade II-listed vacant building, next to the Bedford Hotel, was, for more than 140 years, the Duke of Bedford estate office.
However, as a consultee on the application, Tavistock Town Council says the building should remain for commercial use, to provide employment.
Councillors also say that if the offices do become a holiday let, there are no provisions for showers/baths or outdoor space for holidaymakers in the plans. Members are also concerned about the potential for flooding.
The change of use application says the more recent owner has been unable to relet it despite sustained attempts.
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