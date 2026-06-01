A mayor has set himself a charity challenge of visiting all the towns and parishes of West Devon.
Newly-chosen West Devon borough mayor Cllr Chris Edmonds, member for Tamarside, accepted the chain of office from outgoing mayor Cllr Paul Vachon, after being voted in by fellow councillors. Cllr Alastair Cunningham was appointed deputy mayor.
He then announced his fundraising mayor’s challenge to visit 45 of the towns and parishes across the borough during his year in office.
The sponsored challenge will raise funds for SPACE Youth Services, a charity delivering youth work, community projects and support for young people across the Devon to help them succeed.
Donations are live for the next 12 month and can be made at this link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/cllr-chris-edmonds-1
Cllr Chris Edmonds also said at the ceremony: “We approach the end of West Devon Borough Council in 2028 because of local government reorganisation, so this feels like a particularly poignant moment to serve as mayor.
“As we enter the borough’s final chapter, I believe it should be one of recognition, reflection and celebration, acknowledging the vital contribution this authority has made over more than five decades to our residents, businesses and the environment.
“This is something we will continue to do over the next few years by investing in its future to support the long-term strength of our communities.”
Council leader Cllr Mandy Ewings highlighted council achievements, including increasing quality homes, providing temporary accommodation, protecting habitats through the wildlife warden scheme and giving children and care leavers support and essential life skills.
Cllr Ewings said: "We work tirelessly for all our residents, delivering high quality services and support for housing, benefits advice, arts grants and funding for village halls.
“With local government reorganisation looming, we are committed to leaving communities in the strongest position, ensuring we leave a lasting legacy.”
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