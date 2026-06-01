THE Burrow Community Shop in Exbourne has been shortlisted as a top three finalist in the Going Green Awards Category for the 2026 Rural Community Business Awards, sponsored by Lands Improvement and hosted by Plunkett UK.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in London on July 2.
Spokesman Robin Felton said: “We are absolutely delighted to be in the final three out of all the community organisations in the UK.
“The Burrow was designed to be as green as possible being built partially underground into a hill and with a ground source heat pump. The recent roof renewal, new LED lights and the addition of solar panels and batteries has increased our green credentials as well as saving us money on running costs.”
The recent roof renewal was carried out by a specialist company but the removal of the old roof with tons of soil was carried out by local volunteers without whom it would have been unaffordable.
Others supported fundraising events, made donations and volunteered in the shop and cafe.
Since last May the shop has saved more than 1.74 tonnes of coal, avoided 2.07 tonnes of CO2, and reduced its energy bills by a third.
The shop and cafe is run by volunteers for the benefit of the community.
As well as offering a shop and cafe, events are held such as Crafternoons, Knit & Natter and monthly lunches are held. Free wifi is provided.
The Going Green award is sponsored by Suma Wholefoods.
Sarah Benn, relationships team leader at Plunkett UK, said: “It has been inspiring to see so many people nominate their local community-owned businesses, truly emphasising the significant role they play in their communities.
“We celebrate the considerable impact each one is making in its local area and we are looking forward to next month’s awards event when the winners are announced.”
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