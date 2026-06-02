Okehampton Women RFC ended this season on a high after being crowned the champions of the Injured Players Foundation Tournament at Twickenham Allianz Stadium on Sunday (May 31).
The team travelled to Twickenham Stadium, home of English rugby, to play in a fundraising tournament for the RFU Injured Players Foundation (IPF), a charity that provides support to players who have sustained life-changing spinal cord or traumatic brain injuries during the game.
In total, they raised over £10,000 for the charity and won the tournament; a perfect round-up to a successful season that has also seen them named NC1 South West (West) League Winners and Intermediate Plate Semi-Finalists.
The team said in a social media post: “This team has built something truly special. The hard work, commitment, and belief shown throughout the season have been incredible, and this feels like just the beginning. The future is bright, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.
“A massive thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey. Your generosity made a huge difference.
“Now we look ahead to the 2026/27 season in Women’s Championship 2 with excitement, ambition, and plenty of confidence.”
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