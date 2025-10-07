A first-time novelist will be thrilling crime fans at a charity talk when he will unveil his life’s plot-line.
Tavistock author Terry Green, best known as the voice of the worldwide customer queue management recorded message – “Cashier Number Three, please” - will give the free talk at Tavistock Library, at 2pm, on Friday, October 31, to discuss writing, plotting and his new ‘life of crime’.
The former successful car salesman is also a highly respected entrepreneur and role model for young start-up businesses, having worked for the Prince’s Trust and government.
He has now diverged by writing his first novel Redline, a crime thriller. Terry is, however, continuing to open new businesses and advising on improving Tavistock high street. Redline, is a ‘fast and furious’ read, set in the glamorous world of sports cars.
Terry will pepper his talk with anecdotes, discuss his creative process and reveal his progress on his second crime thriller, Dangerous Art, which he is still writing. The event will be interspersed with extracts from Redline, read by Nigel Howells from the South West’s Moonstone Theatre Company.
He will also be talking at a second event at 7pm on Thursday, November 13 in the Bedford Hotel reception, 01822 613221 or online from: www.bedford-hotel.co.uk/whats-on
At this evening event, Terry will reveal the twists of his life and career that led him to writing. The event is supported by The Bedford Hotel, Tavistock and proceeds will go to town mayor Steve Hipsey’s official term of office charity, Tavistock Library – a crucial community hub.
A spokesman for Terry said: “All the proceeds from ticket sales at the event at The Bedford will go to the mayor’s charity. The whole event has been set up and is being run on the goodwill of the wonderful Tavistock community and with the support of the mayor. We hope there will be a good turnout to benefit the library, a valued community resource.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.