A CHARITY is looking for landlords in the Tavistock area to house Afghan refugees.
Tavistock Welcomes, a Tavistock charity, is reaching out to landlords in the area for a worthy cause.
The community sponsorship group is on a mission to welcome an Afghan family in need into the community under the ARAP (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) scheme.
Charity spokesperson Catherine Carr said: “We are looking for landlords to help house refugees in need. This emulates a similar scheme for Syrian refugees that brought a small number of such families to the town.
“And we are all aware of the tremendous support that the town has provided for Ukrainian families who have settled well and greatly enriched the life and culture.”
“This presents a unique opportunity for property owners to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need while ensuring their property is well-cared for, with support in all areas guaranteed.
“By opening your property to a family in need, you’re not just providing a house – you’re helping to create a home and fostering a more diverse, compassionate community for all of Tavistock. our local community.”
This initiative holds special significance, as it carries forward the legacy of Neil Jameson, the founder of Citizens UK, who lived in Walkhampton.
Neil, who sadly died in 2023, was instrumental in forming community sponsorship groups across the country. By participating in this program, Tavistock can honour his memory and continue his work in fostering inclusive, supportive communities.
The scheme is part of Citizens UK and funded by the Home Office and gives owners a chance to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need while ensuring their property is well-cared for, with support.