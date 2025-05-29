Campaigners for reinstating the Tavistock to Plymouth railway line via Bere Alston have made their case at a public rally.
TavyRail, the rail link pressure group, attracted about 50 people to their gathering outside Tavistock Town Hall in Bedford Square on Thursday (May 29).
Members of the public joined lobbyists to optimistically wave specially printed mock-ups of the official railway station sign emblazoned with Tavistock.
The campaigners are asking for ‘seed’ funding of £1.5m, which represents one per cent of the total bill for relaying the five-mile track between Tavistock and Bere Alston.
The initial funding for the Network Rail business case would allow work to start on the track in 2028/29.
Any decision on such funding will be made by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her multi-year spending review settlement on Wednesday, June 11.
Richard Searight, TavyRail chairman, said: “We don’t need the full funding for several years, we just need the one per cent. It will make sense to the government because the link will provide a sustainable transport boost to the area’s economy by creating wealth through jobs, and attracting businesses – all in an environmentally healthy way.
“The funding was all but certain last year, then the government changed and it’s got a lot less money. But this is an investment in the future economy.
“We need to show the politicians there’s community support for this. We understand the government’s spending restrictions, but to kick thing off we need a relatively modest investment.”
Town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey said: “This initiative aligns with our town's commitment to sustainable development, enhanced connectivity and economic revitalisation. The new Tavistock Neighbourhood Development Plan supports the revival of the former line for its potential to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and bolster economic growth.”
He said the line’s benefits would include connecting Tavistock to the national rail network and Plymouth, serving Tavistock’s expanding housing, attract new investment, stimulate existing local businesses and increase tourism. The line would improve Tavistock’s accessibility, provide an alternative to cars and reduce pollution. It would improve social inclusion and equity through affordable and convenient travel.
“TavyRail is stressing the urgency of this initial investment is crucial to maintain momentum and avoid restarting the planning process in 2028.
“This is a strategic initiative that underpins our commitment to sustainable growth, environmental stewardship, and community wellbeing. I urge all stakeholders to support this because it promises to deliver lasting benefits for Tavistock and the wider region, said Cllr Hipsey.
Nick Butland and his wife the Rev Hazel Butland, of Mary Tavy, attended the rally.
Nick said: “I would definitely use the train to go to Plymouth where I teach chess to various people. It would make much more sense and be more convenient than driving or going by bus.”
Rosie Hinge, of Weir Quay, said: “It’s important for residents and businesses that we have better transport connections to give us all more options of getting to Cornwall and Plymouth and maybe Exeter, if the Bere Alston line goes ahead.”
