A new cafe bar is due to open on Tavistock high street on Wednesday (June 4) after assurances it will not disturb neighbours.
Loungers Plc has been converting the former M&Co clothes store on Brook Street into what is to be called the Granito Lounge for the past few months.
The two-floor outlet will have an outdoor terrace on the first floor and be open all day from 9am and possibly open earlier for breakfast. Loungers had wanted to serve alcohol from 10am to midnight all week, but has been limited to stopping at 11pm Sundays to Thursdays.
The outside area will not open beyond 10pm and noise restriction measures will be in place.
Loungers runs Secco Lounge at the Royal William Yard in Plymouth, and Cosy Clubs in Plymouth and Exeter.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.