On Saturday the festival goes outdoors with a community multicultural picnic from 12.30pm in The Meadows park. Anyone is invited to bring a dish that represents themselves, family and their culture to share. On Saturday at 2.30pm a heartwarming one-man play called Farewell Jamaica will take place in the library (needs booking) about Neville Connor’s Windrush journey as he leaves Jamaica by ship to help rebuild England after the Second World War.