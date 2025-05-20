A free art exhibition is planned by West Devon artists in a Tavistock hotel.
A multimedia display of varying subjects will be shown at the Bedford Hotel in the exhibition ‘Local Life, Land and Legacy’ on Thursday-Saturday, June 19–21, from 10.30am–4.30pm.
“Visitors can explore oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel and mixed media paintings, as well as clay and stone sculptures, photographic art, hand-crafted jewellery and textile works. Most pieces will be available for purchase, and several artists will also offer prints. Some of the artists will be at the event to answer questions.”
Some of the work at Art At The Bedford Hotel in mid-June. (Submitted)