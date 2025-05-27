The victim of a collision with a mobility scooter in Tavistock has thanked those who came to her rescue and called for updated safety rules.
This is the second accident reported to police involving a mobility scooter hitting and injuring a pedestrian in the town and there are believed to be more unreported with less serious consequences.
In the latest accident Sue Tyack, 73, of Whitchurch, was looking forward to an enjoyable day joining the town’s VE Day celebrations on May 7, when she was hit from behind by a man on a mobility scooter.
The accidental collision happened as she was walking towards Bedford Square from the Whitchurch Road end past the stands and through the crowds when she was hit.
The former Tavistock Barclays Bank employee and joint Tavistock B&B owner (with her husband Garth who passed away last year ) needed urgent treatment for bad cuts in Derriford Hospital A&E and has since been having ongoing treatment at Tavistock Hospital.
She cannot walk very far and is in a lot of pain from bad bruising and a haematoma on her leg.
She said: “It happened so suddenly. I ended up on my front and instinctively put out my hands to break my fall, otherwise I would’ve had facial injuries.
“As it is I had deep gashes on my right leg and arm and bad bruising which still hurts on my shoulders and chest. I have to have my wound dressings changed regularly and I’m hoping they aren’t infected.
“It’s made me worried about going out in case I fall again, for whatever reason, and make things worse.”
She thanked the town council workers who provided her with a wheelchair, the first aiders who helped and the police officer who took her in his police car to Derriford: “Everyone was so kind. I couldn’t thank them properly because I was in shock. I went very cold and shivery on what was s hot day. It was very reassuring to have that care and attention.
“The scooter rider was also shocked. He wanted to leave the scene, but was told to stay. He was then given a stiff talking-to by the police officer.”
Sue is normally very active and loves walking, having given up driving: “I feel very much trapped at home because of all this. I walk everywhere I can, but can’t at the moment.
“Some mobility scooters and other scooter riders just go too fast for anyone to safely react to. Some training in awareness of other users is needed. Just like for riding bikes.”
Sue’s collision follow that of shopper Daniel McDonald, from Yeampton in south Devon, who was knocked down on a visit to Tavistock to the pannier market in January.
He was knocked over on the pavement opposite the Bedford Hotel. Passers-by came to his aid after the scooter hit him in the back and ran over his shoulder.
He said the scooter was going too fast and that he was left with pain in his shoulder.