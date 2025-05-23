Tavistock Carnival is on the horizon once again, with a full week of events culminating in the Carnival Weekend organised by Tavistock Lions on Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20.
The entertainment will include a classic car show on the Saturday and the funfair on the Sunday which is also the day of the carnival procession.
Carnival Week starts a whole week earlier on Friday, July 11 and kicks off with two days of homegrown musical entertainment in and around the town courtesy of TaviFringe.
The Lions take over the festivities on the Sunday, July 12, with their ever-popular Fun Day in the Meadows and during the week there will be a pavement artists competition, the concert in St Eustachius’ Church with Stannary Brass and guest performers The Inner Tube of the Rubber Band.
On Friday, July 18, local traders will take part in a competitively-fought skittles match at the Red & Black Club.
The carnival procession theme is 'Tell Us A Story' with all taking part invited to gather for the procession in on Down Road at 4pm on Sunday. To register to take part, contact the Lions at www.tavistocklions.org.uk or by calling 0345 8334807.
A club spokesperson said: “The club is delighted when other organisations become involved with carnival and, as well at TaviFringe, the Drawn to the Valley Art Exhibition is also taking place in Butchers Hall from the Wednesday through to the Saturday and Tavistock Athletic Club is organising two running events The first one is the Town Relays on the Thursday starting in the Meadows and the other is the Carnival Fun Run on the Saturday at Tavistock College when the runners are encouraged to wear fancy dress!
He added that the carnival week would be “an action-packed week with something for everybody”.
Carnival programmes will be distributed around town from the beginning of July and see also the club’s Facebook page when details of any additional activities during the week will be included.