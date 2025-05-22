Former Royal Naval officer Cllr Steve Hipsey is the new Tavistock town mayor.
Cllr Hipsey donned the mayoral chains of office at a town council ceremony in the council chambers on Tuesday (May 21) when he took over from the 2024/2025 mayor Cllr Paul Ward. His deputy is long-serving member Cllr Anne Johnson.
Cllr Hipsey has been working tirelessly on the litter-picking group Tidy Tavi and with Tavistock Lions.
He is keen on providing for the youth of the town and has been active on the Bannawell Park renovation. He acts as a liaison between Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) and the town council.
Cllr Hipsey is also a Devon Tars shanty singer and keen yachtsman. His Navy career involved underwater acoustics for submarine and ship detection.