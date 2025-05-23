A sea shanty group has publicly denied rumours that they are involved with a modern slavery investigation.
The rumours come after Devon & Cornwall Police arrested six men on modern slavery offences after finding possible victims on attending a crash between a lorry and a van in Tavistock on May 19.
The six men arrested on suspicion of modern-day slavery offences have now been bailed as police enquiries continue.
These have included a police swoop at farm premises in a remote location Gulworthy near Tavistock following the crash.
Since the collision, anonymous websites and threads online have surfaced linking a sea shanty band called the Old Time Sailors to the modern slavery investigation.
A spokesperson for the band has now denied any association with illegal goings-on on its Facebook page.
Someone representing the band posted: “We are aware of a number of articles currently online and categorically state that none of what is being said is the actual truth.”
The post saw the band claiming to be a collective who “share costs and overheads” and who “just have a love of music and performing”.
They added: “We still choose to focus on performing – living the free life we chose, and making connections with local communities. We teach and learn new music as we go along and have fun while we travel around.”
The band describe themselves on their Facebook post as “sailors from days gone by! Captivating hearts in every port!”