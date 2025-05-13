A crafting group of crafters and seamstresses in Tavistock is offering visitors the chance to see experts at work and have a go themselves at a free open day.
Tavistock Scrapstore is staging the event on Saturday, May 31, from 11am–3pm to mark its tenth anniversary as an environmentally responsible grassroots organisation which encourages everyone to enjoy crafting through reusing materials.
The group has a sustainable philosophy – reusing textiles and other materials to stimulate creativity in anyone, regardless of ability. Workshops are held for everyone, to be as inclusive as possible and promote community spirit and improve mental health and wellbeing.
Penny Blackmore, chairman and one of the founder members, said: “The open day celebrates a decade of fostering creativity, sustainability and community engagement in Tavistock and the surrounding area. The event will feature live demonstrations and showcase the Scrapstore's journey over the past ten years.
“Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about sustainable crafting practices and witness live demonstrations. Attendees can explore newly-expanded workshop space, which now hosts at least ten workshops monthly, focusing on skill development and mental wellbeing.”
Founded as a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) under the guidance of founding chairperson and former town and borough councillor Ursula Mann, Tavistock Scrapstore has grown from humble beginnings.
Penny said: “It is now a thriving, membership-based organisation rooted in sustainability and inclusion. Tavistock Scrapstore operates as a charity from welcoming premises at Paddons Row, where it offers a shop full of reused materials and a full programme of creative workshops.”
Over the years, Tavistock Scrapstore has collaborated with numerous local organisations, including Tavistock Library, Tavistock Lions, Yelverton Rotary, Tavistock Festival, Tavistock BID, Make a Difference Tavistock, and various local schools. These partnerships have been instrumental in promoting community in Tavistock and environmental awareness.
A significant milestone in the Scrapstore's history was the launch of Precious Plastic Tavistock in 2018, a project funded by the National Lottery Community Fund. This initiative focused on recycling waste plastics into new, usable products and has since evolved into a Community Interest Company, Precious Plastic Plymouth and Tavistock.
The Scrapstore moved last year from a smaller shop (with workshops held elsewhere) to a self-contained, two-floor premises which has enhanced its capacity to serve the community.
The upstairs area is dedicated to sorting donations and conducting workshops, while the downstairs shop offers a wide range of materials. Accessibility improvements, including the installation of a stairlift funded by Devon County Councillor Debo Sellis and Tavistock Town Council, ensure that the facility can be used by people with restricted mobility.
Penny added: “The open day is a testament to Tavistock Scrapstore's commitment to nurturing creativity, promoting sustainability and strengthening community ties. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration.”
Tavistock Scrapstore is on Paddons Row, off Brook Street, PL19 0HF. Contact: 01822 489200.
For more information about Tavistock Scrapstore and upcoming events such as workshops, classes and demonstrations at the website: https://www.tavistockscrapstore.org.uk.