Classic car enthusiasts drew crowds to see one of the prettiest and most appealing British sports models of the past fifty years come to Tavistock.
More than seventy Austin Healey classic cars shed the years to survive heavy rain and the bumps of Dartmoor to gather in Bedford Square for a special event.
Members of the Healy Drivers Club, based in Dawlish, marked their club’s seventieth anniversary and that of the sought after ‘S’ 100 model.
The club crossed Dartmoor by the country roads and stopped off several times on the way, drawing admiring glances.
Club chairman Chris Selley, said: “The Austin Healey sports cars have always had an appeal based on their looks. They are curvy and stand out from the crowd. I’ve had my car since 1988 - it was the first black S model off the production line.”
Pete and Melanie Cambridge drove their smart metallic blue Healey from Purley, London, to Dawlish, to start the ‘grand tour’. Melanie said: “The cars aren’t made to drive over very hilly uneven roads like Dartmoor. They don’t have the road clearance for some of the potholes and other obstacles.
“Also, we came through torrential rain which caused flash floods of streams across the road. These cars don’t have the modern windscreen wipers to cope. So, the fact we arrived in Tavistock in one piece is a relief. We’ve only had to replace a fuse - an achievement.
“I didn’t have much of a choice, but to become a Healey enthusiast as my husband was one when we married. But I love the social side.”
Rod Graham said: “The cars have drawbacks, you’ll find the small boots are packed with spare parts for when things go wrong. But they are fun to drive and were the only sports club we could afford when we were younger and clubs were formed to swap essential spares.”