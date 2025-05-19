Young footballers braved the heat last Saturday (May 24) to complete a sponsored six-mile walk from Yelverton to Tavistock Meadows to buy essential new kit and equipment.

Kelly Hext-Williams, Horrabridge Rangers U10 girls manager, said: “The girls were in high spirits throughout the walk with lots of laughter and showing great team spirit. They even managed to find a football goal and balls to have a penalty shoot-out on the way.”

She thanked coach Sarah Law and the girls’ parents for their ‘amazing support and commitment’ for making the team a ‘little family’.

“My biggest thanks goes to everyone who had donated, enabling the team to be the best they possibly can,” she said.

Donations can be made at the team’s JustGiving page https://shorturl.at/AmKbe

Horrabridge Rangers girls U-10s on their sponsored six-mile walk
