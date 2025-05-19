Young footballers braved the heat last Saturday (May 24) to complete a sponsored six-mile walk from Yelverton to Tavistock Meadows to buy essential new kit and equipment.
Kelly Hext-Williams, Horrabridge Rangers U10 girls manager, said: “The girls were in high spirits throughout the walk with lots of laughter and showing great team spirit. They even managed to find a football goal and balls to have a penalty shoot-out on the way.”
She thanked coach Sarah Law and the girls’ parents for their ‘amazing support and commitment’ for making the team a ‘little family’.
“My biggest thanks goes to everyone who had donated, enabling the team to be the best they possibly can,” she said.