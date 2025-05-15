Heather Rayne, Tavistock Memory Cafe coordinator, said: “The young people and members of the memory café will meet initially at ‘getting to know you’ sessions, where they will exchange some of their life stories and look at items of memorabilia. Further into the project, joint activities will include preparing and sharing a meal outdoors together, and woodworking using traditional tools which we hope will stimulate memories. Ultimately, a friendship bench will be created and placed in the foyer of Tavistock Library.”