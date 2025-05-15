As Dementia Action Week is marked, a new intergenerational project in Tavistock aims to increase understanding between younger and older people.
Tavistock Dementia Cafe and Tavistock Youth Cafe are running joint activities to raise awareness among young people of what challenges people living with dementia and their carers face and the value they still have in society.
Chloe Georgakis, Tavistock Youth Cafe youth worker, said: “Most families have been touched by members who have dementia and our links will give young people an insight into caring and experiencing dementia.
“We are collaborating closely with the memory cafe to have joint activities which bring the young people and older people together. We’re also working with Tavistock Dementia Alliance to train young people to be ‘dementia friends’ – officially giving them a practical understanding of day-to-day challenges faced by people living with dementia.”
The two cafes are working with partner Greenwood Music (community interest company) of Caradon Woods in east Cornwall to create handmade wood products.
Heather Rayne, Tavistock Memory Cafe coordinator, said: “The young people and members of the memory café will meet initially at ‘getting to know you’ sessions, where they will exchange some of their life stories and look at items of memorabilia. Further into the project, joint activities will include preparing and sharing a meal outdoors together, and woodworking using traditional tools which we hope will stimulate memories. Ultimately, a friendship bench will be created and placed in the foyer of Tavistock Library.”
Dementia Action Week is taking place this week from Monday to Sunday, May 19-25, allowing schools, workplaces and community groups to get involved through events, workshops and awareness-raising activities. This campaign encourages everyone to take action to support people affected by dementia.
Led by the Alzheimer’s Society, the campaign focuses on raising awareness, challenging stigma and fostering a dementia-friendly society where those living with dementia can live well and feel understood and supported.