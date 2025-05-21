Tavistock Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team is having an open morning at its rescue centre on Abbey Rise, Saturday, May 31 from 10am-12.30pm.
Al Reid, team spokesman said: “The Tavistock team would love anyone can call in during the morning to have a chat, see what we do and get some 'hands-on' experience.'
“There will be an opportunity to meet and chat to team members, see our range of vehicles and equipment and hear about our plans, have a go at some first aid skills and see our search dogs.”
There will also be the chance to buy two books written by team members ‘Meavy - a walking guide to the Meavy valley’, and ‘Moor Rescue’ - a team history with proceeds going to the team.
For help finding Tavistock Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team HQ for the open day - scan the pictured QR code.