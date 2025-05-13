A poignant charity football match in memory of a talented former schoolboy player and traveller has been a success.
Carl Willis staged the event in memory of his brother Daniel to raise money to support people with their mental health. Daniel, a worldwide traveller and talented footballer, tragically died aged just 25.
Carl invited football fans and anyone who knew his brother to attend and help raise funds for the mental health charity Mind. The players chosen were a selection of the brothers’ friends.
The game was on Saturday (May 10) at Tavistock Community Football Club, Crowndale, featuring the Willis 11 v the Murrain 11 to compete for the Daniel Willis Cup. The Red & Black Club was open for socialising. The score was 5-3 to the Murrain team.
Daniel spent most of his childhood playing for his team at the community club and where he was among their best players.
Carl said: “Thank you to all who played and those who came and supported us. I got my first goal, something I wasn’t expecting.
“A big thank you to all that donated and I’m delighted to say we have raised nearly £1,000 for MIND.”
Having grown up in Chillaton and attended Milton Abbot School, Daniel was a promising young footballer who played for Tavistock Community Football Club and had trials for the Plymouth Argyle Youth Academy.
Later Daniel trained and worked as a mechanical engineer, who attended Tavistock College and trained at Plymouth City College, before going to live in Australia.
Carl said: “As a footballer he led by example. Whatever he did he excelled at and was well-loved and is very badly missed.”